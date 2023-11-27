Kings break their losing streak

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Seven games into the 16-game North Central Senior AA Hockey League season and the Morinville Kings have finally got a W under their skates. After losing six straight games in a rebuilding year, the Kings defeated the 5-3-0 Red Deer Rustlers 2-1 on the road Saturday night.

The win gives the Kings a 6-1-0 record this season and the bottom spot in the league’s North Division as well as the league overall.

With four games in December and another five left in the season after that, the Kings can hope for some more wins to move up a bit ahead of playoffs.

NCHL playoffs see all teams competing in the opening round. As the standing sit today, the Kings would face off against longtime rivals, the Devon Barons (5-2-1).

The Kings play at home this weekend on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. against the 5-4-0 Westlock Warriors.