Legal celebrates Christmas with two community events [photos]

Above: The kitchen crew was busy and hard at work serving up pancakes. – Lucie Roy Photo

photos by Lucie Roy

The Legal Chamber of Commerce Craft N` Trade Fair and the Town of Legal Christmas Festival were held on Dec. 2 with free events for the family.

The Chamber events included pancakes with Santa, concession, photos with Santa, Santa`s Workshop, Craft N`Tradefair, Christmas Cheer Challenge, Cookie decorating and letters to Santa.

The Christmas Festival had horse sleigh rides, a petting zoo, a 360 photo experience with Santa, Christmas elves, hot chocolate, treats for kids, and a bonfire.

Below is a gallery of photos from the event: