Sturgeon Hockey Club Receives $1 Million Grant for Legal Arena Complex Upgrades

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

On Dec. 23, The Sturgeon Hockey Club (SHC) learned from the Government of Alberta and Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women Honourable Tanya Fir that they were successful in receiving a $1 million dollar Community Facility Enhancement Grant to assist with the much-needed facility upgrades to the Legal Arena Complex.

“I am thrilled to announce that Legal, Alberta has been awarded a CFEP grant of 1 million dollars,” said Morinville-St. Albert MLA Dale Nally. ” It’s exciting to contribute towards the construction of a brand new arena, fostering a vibrant hub for sports and community engagement. Together, let’s create lasting memories and empower our community to thrive!”

SHC expressed appreciation to the Government of Alberta for their support and contribution. “Sturgeon Hockey Club is proud to be able to support this much-needed arena project and looks forward to working with the Town of Legal on improving the facility that will benefit all for generations to come,” the association wrote in a media release.

The Town of Legal also expressed thanks to the Sturgeon Hockey Club and the Government of Alberta for ongoing support in making the Legal Arena Complex possible.

“The Town’s retrofit project is more than just a community enhancement project, it is breathing life back into the recreational facility at the heart of our community,” the Town noted in the media release.

In December of 2022, the town of Legal learned it was receiving $7,159,360 from the Government of Canada through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program to modernize its arena and curling club.