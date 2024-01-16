Legal Arena to benefit from CFEP grant

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Alberta government is allocating support to 271 non-profit organizations for the improvement and creation of community spaces. The Community Facility Enhancement Program (CFEP) is facilitating this initiative, directing funds toward projects that cater to art, culture, heritage, sport, and recreation. With an investment exceeding $42 million in the 2023-24 fiscal year, the government says it aims to enhance the functionality of community spaces throughout the province.

Tanya Fir, Minister of Arts, Culture, and Status of Women, emphasized the practical impact of these investments, stating, “Our government’s investment recognizes the role we can play in improving local community spaces where Albertans come together, from hockey rinks and playgrounds to libraries and museums.”

The Sturgeon Hockey Club is set to receive a $1 million CFEP grant for the enhancement of the Legal Arena. Gene Connors, President of the Sturgeon Hockey Club, expressed appreciation, saying, “The Sturgeon Hockey Club is very excited for the planned improvements that are slated for the Legal Arena. The Legal Arena is critical to the success and longevity of the Sturgeon Hockey Club, and these improvements will make a huge impact for not only the children and families of the Sturgeon Hockey Club but for the entire region. We can’t thank the Alberta government enough for awarding the hockey club this grant.”

The Legal Arena project has garnered support from the Town of Legal, with Mayor Trina Jones acknowledging the collaborative effort. She stated, “The town’s retrofit project is more than just a community enhancement project; it is rejuvenating the recreational facility at the heart of our community.”

Dale Nally, MLA for Morinville-St.Albert, highlighted the impact of the Legal Arena and the Sturgeon Hockey Club on the community. He said, “The rehabilitation of the Legal Arena will extend a welcome to more Albertans in the town of Legal and invigorate the local economy.”

Budget 2023 committed $50 million in funding to CFEP, marking a 23% increase from Budget 2022. CFEP offers two streams of funding, with the small stream supporting projects up to $125,000 and the large stream supporting projects ranging from $125,000 up to $1 million. CFEP mandates matching funding equal to or exceeding the provided provincial funding.