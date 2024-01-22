Morinville Jets Soar with 8-2 Victory Against Red Wings

Above – MorinvilleNews.com File Photo

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Jets won their only game of the week on Sunday, Jan. 20, defeating the visiting North Edmonton Red Wings 8-2. The win was the Jets third consecutive win over the Red Wings this season.

Sunday’s game saw the Red Wings open scoring six-and-a-half minutes in, a goal that was answered by the Jets Jamie Visser to end the period 1-1.

The second period remained scoreless for the first eleven minutes. Goals from Ashton Funk and Jacob Klassen pulled the Jets ahead to 3-1, and a pair from Cody Laliberte at 4:49 and 4:02 brought them ahead to 5-1. Although the Red Wings would pocket one, that was answered by

Jase McRae with 1:02 left on the clock to give the Jets a solid 6-1 lead heading into the third.

Nash Knowlton and Jase McRae provided the third period’s only goals to give the Jets an 8-2 win and a 24-6-1 record with seven games left in the regular season.

The Jets sit in second place in the CJHL’s West Division, eight points ahead of the Red Wings, who have no chance of taking the second spot from the Jets with only three games left in their season. As such, the Jets will have a first-round bye.

The Jets have one game again this week, a home-ice game against the Stony Plain Flyers on Sunday, Dec. 27 at 4:30 p.m. at the Morinville AAA Arena.