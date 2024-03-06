Jets fall to Merchants to see best-of-five series tied 1-1

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Jets fell 5-2 at home Tuesday night in a game that saw 114 minutes of penalties, 84 of which were against the Morinville Jets. The best-of-five playoff series now stands at 1-1.

Both clubs had problems capitalizing on their respective 11 shots each during the first period, with Merchant’s Brandon Gallo scoring the only goal of the frame with 2:06 left in the period.

The Merchants added three to that tally in the first half of the second period, bookending shorthanded goals with a powerplay goal in between to make it 4-0. Ethan Dechamplain pocketed a shorthanded goal for the Jets with 15 seconds left in the period to narrow the gap to 4-1.

The final period was rough as the Jets racked up 10 penalties, including a couple of ejections and six 10-minute misconducts. Despite the flurry of penalties, Jet Nash Nolton got the Jets’ second goal with 10 seconds left in the game.

With the series standing at 1-1, both clubs will be looking to grab the next two to end the series in four.

Game 3 returns to St. Albert on Friday, Mar. 8 at 8 p.m. Game 4 will occur in Morinville on Sunday, Mar. 10, at 4:30 p.m. and, if needed, Game 5 will be back in St. Albert on Thursday, Mar. 14.