Click it or ticket. Alberta RCMP reminding motorists to buckle up

Seatbelt safety is the Alberta Traffic Safety Calendar educational focus for March, and RCMP are reminding drivers that wearing a seatbelt is one of the most effective ways to be protected in a motor vehicle collision, significantly reducing the risk of serious injury and harm.

RCMP is reminding Albertans that last year, 4,401 seatbelt-related infractions were handed out in the province.

“The first you do when getting into a vehicle should always be buckling up yourself and others,” said Alberta RCMP Traffic’s Sgt. Darrin Turnbull . “Motorists are responsible for ensuring both themselves and passengers under the age of 16-years-old are using proper occupant restraints. Not wearing a seatbelt can not only cost you a $162 fine, but may even cost you your life. While airbags offer protection in collisions, they are designed to supplement the safety features provided by seatbelts.”

RCMP offer the following tips:

Always wear a seatbelt when in a vehicle, and ensure it is securely fastened before the vehicle is in motion.

Ensure the lap belt is positioned low across your hips and the shoulder belt is always sitting across the centre of your chest.

Do not allow the seatbelt to become twisted. The width of the belt is required to spread the force from a collision across the body (Alberta Transportation, 2017).

Always use the seatbelts provided on off-road or recreational vehicles.

Most children are ready for standard seatbelts when they are between 8 and 12 years of age and are taller than 4’9” (145 cm). (Safe Roads)

Children under the age of 13 are safest in the back seat. (Safe Roads)

