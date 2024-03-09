Morinville RCMP rammed while attempting to stop dangerous driver

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Morinville RCMP say they received a report of an impaired driver acting erratically, swerving at vehicles, passing on the shoulder, and hitting a snowbank on March 6, 2024, at 3:28 a.m.

RCMP located the suspect vehicle on Highway 642 and Highway 28 and initiated a traffic stop. Police say the vehicle rammed a police car, and the driver began acting erratically, waving his arms about. RCMP were able to access the vehicle as the driver attempted to drive away.

RCMP say they were assaulted by the suspect, who, despite the deployment of a Taser and OC spray, was able to put his vehicle into drive and attempt to drive away.

The RCMP immediately made contact with the suspect vehicle, bringing it to a stop, and officers successfully arrested the suspect. Police say a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a firearm.

RCMP have charged Eric Steven Brown (34), a resident of Edmonton, with no fixed address with:

Assault police officer;

Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle;

Flight from police;

Resist arrest;

Weapons offences (x4);

Possession of a firearm contrary to an order (x4);

Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Identity theft;

Brown was been taken before a justice of the peace and remanded into custody with his next court date set for March 11, 2024, at the Alberta Court of Justice in St. Albert.