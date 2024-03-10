Column: Fraud Prevention Month

By Dale Nally – Minister, Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction

March marks the 20th year of Fraud Prevention Month, and Alberta’s government has been a proud supporter and participant every year because we are committed to protecting consumers while also ensuring we are a strong place for businesses to invest.

Fraud takes on many forms and can be damaging to consumers and businesses. As technology and communications evolve, so do the tactics fraudsters use. That’s why it’s so important that individuals, businesses, communities, and all levels of government work together to combat those who commit fraud.

During Fraud Prevention Month, it’s important to highlight the supports in place to help consumers navigate the tricky waters of fraud. We encourage Albertans to explore the extensive education materials we have available on alberta.ca and learn how to protect themselves against fraud. The more we all learn how to identify scams and frauds and how we can protect ourselves, the more confident we will be and the less likely we will be taken advantage of.

Alberta’s government also knows that a protected consumer is a confident consumer, and that’s good for business. The Consumer Protection Act provides strong protection against unscrupulous business practices through enforcement tools, penalties, and other remedies to address and prevent unfair practices.

If you think someone has tried to scam or defraud you, be sure to report it to your local police agency or to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. For business-related scams, you can report them to Alberta’s Consumer Investigations Unit (CIU) by calling 1-877-427-4088. The CIU reviews consumer complaints, ensures compliance with consumer protection and tenancy laws, and assesses and investigates potential violations, including serious cases that may involve criminal offences such as fraud.