Alberta RCMP gives tips to combat business fraud

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

With March being Fraud Prevention Month, the Alberta RCMP are joining the Alberta Community Crime Prevention Association’s (ACCPA) in providing education through the month with weekly tips.

This week’s theme focuses on business fraud and scams that target businesses and consumers. These types of scams include phishing scams and/or phone scams; compromising of business emails, mortgage fraud, real estate money laundering, door-to-door scams, contractor and home repair, duct cleaning services, unlicensed businesses and other scams affecting businesses and consumers.

“I cannot overstate the importance of protecting your personal and financial information,” said Alberta RCMP Provincial Financial Crime Team’s Corporal Sean Milne in a media release Monday morning. “Whether you are a business owner or someone looking to employ a company’s services, you must take every precaution by familiarizing yourself with the warning signs of a possible scam.”

RCMP offer the following resources for better scam protection:

RCMP says those who believe they are a victim of fraud or are currently being targeted by fraud should report the incident to local law enforcement and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) at 1-888-495-8501.

Those who suspect their personal and/or financial information has been compromised should report it to your bank and credit card company. To learn more about the various types of fraud and scams, please visit the CAFC’s scam webpage.

More fraud prevention information and resources can be found on the RCMP’s Facebook and X accounts.