Legal having celebration for its arena this weekend

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Town of Legal will say farewell to its old arena this weekend with a Farwell event on Sunday, Mar. 17, from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

A regional focal point since 1964, the facility’s 60th year will see a major rehabilitation commence to allow Legal to continue to use the facility for recreational opportunities, programming, and community events.

Sunday is the last day to come out and celebrate as the arena will close on Monday, Mar. 18 to allow reconstruction to start in order to be ready for the 2025/26 hockey and curling seasons.

March 17 activities include a family glow skate from 1 to 2:30 p.m., face painting from 1 to 3 p.m., free hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Additionally, the curling rink bar will be open from 1 to 6:30 p.m.

However, there will be some special activities in the afternoon as well, with two alumni hockey games – one from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and one from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Some honoured guests are scheduled from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Legal’s project has been a few years in the making and is being done to reduce energy costs, expand the overall facility footprint, including a larger ice surface, and better dressing rooms and community space.

Proposed upgrades are anticipated to reduce energy consumption by 25 per cent and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60 tonnes CO2e annually.