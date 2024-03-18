Alberta Government Proposes $50 Million Investment in Wastewater Treatment Expansion

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Alberta government has proposed an investment of $50 million over three years in the expansion of wastewater treatment facilities in the Edmonton area. This initiative aims to enhance water resource management, support industrial development, and accommodate population growth in the region, including Morinville, Bon Accord, gibbons and Sturgeon County.

Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors, highlighted the importance of this investment, stating, ““It is more important than ever to effectively manage our precious water resources. Alberta’s government is committed to managing our resources to support our communities and our economy. This investment will support industry with access to used water needed for economic and population growth, saving fresh water resources.”

The expansion project primarily focuses on upgrading the ARROW Utilities Wastewater Treatment Plant in Strathcona County, which serves communities throughout the Edmonton area.

The expansion of the ARROW Utilities facility will facilitate increased wastewater treatment capacity, enabling the development of a water source specifically tailored for industrial use. Neudorf emphasized, “This investment will also help keep water rates affordable for residential ratepayers and commercial and industrial businesses throughout the capital region.”

The Government says the expansion project aligns with Alberta’s Hydrogen Roadmap, aiming to bolster hydrogen production in the province’s Industrial Heartland.

Ken MacKay, Board Chair of ARROW Utilities, expressed gratitude for the investment, stating, “Investing in our water and wastewater infrastructure has never been more important as our communities contend with record low water levels.”

Local leaders, including Jeff Acker, Mayor of Spruce Grove, welcomed the investment, highlighting its significance in enhancing water resource management and supporting regional industries. Rachel Smith, Vice President and General Manager of Air Products Canada, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the collaborative approach between government and business in fostering responsible growth.

Construction on the ARROW Utilities Train 4 Expansion project commenced in fall 2023 and is anticipated to conclude by 2025. ARROW Utilities, formerly known as the Alberta Capital Region Wastewater Commission, serves over 400,000 Albertans and numerous businesses across 13 municipalities in the capital region.

Below is the full press conference video: