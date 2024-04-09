Alberta announces more red tape reductions

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Government of Alberta announced Monday that it has saved Albertans and Alberta businesses more than $2.75 billion through red tape reduction since 2019, and that upcoming proposed changes in the Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 would ensure unnecessary red tape does not creep back into government. The government previously announced it had reached its 33 per cent red tape reduction target in January,

The UCP government says the act would improve service delivery to Albertans further by making the court system digitally accessible, as well as supporting transportation sector innovation and improving access to important support programs, changes the government says would save an estimated $1.5 million in added avings.

“This is our eighth red tape bill, and it proves, once again, that when it comes to red tape reduction in this country, Alberta continues to lead,” said Dale Nally, Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction, in a media release Monday. “The changes we’re proposing will help Albertans and businesses by removing barriers, supporting new ideas and helping our economy thrive.”

Among the proposed changes are plans to support a shift to fully digital justice solutions in an effort to reduce paper with digital records and improve enforcement of regulatory offences by extending the limitation period from six months to 12 months. This, the government says, would allow for more comprehensive investigations into serious and complex regulatory offences.

Changes to the Income and Employment Supports Act would ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable Albertans fleeing abuse and living in family violence shelters by improving accessibility of benefits to support victims and their families.

Traffic Safety Act changes would allow pilot projects that safely test new and innovative transportation technologies, including autonomous vehicles, or allow other vehicles, including ATVs, on specified roadways.

Additional changes being proposed in the Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2024 include:

Enhancing legislative commitments to annual reporting on red tape reduction;

Repealing outdated and unused legislation for rural utility infrastructure development;

Clarifying roles and simplifying processes related to the Invest Alberta Corporation;

Updating definitions related to public land use;

Increasing the number of communities that can join an inter-municipal library board;

Repealing pandemic-related commercial tenancies protections that have expired;

Streamlining the hiring process for potential cannabis workers;

Clarifying the authority of the government to make policy decisions related to the gaming, liquor and cannabis sectors;

Enabling efficiencies that will result in quicker reviews of claims made under the Vehicle Seizure and Removal Program; and

Supporting efforts to bring counsellors under the regulatory oversight of the College of Alberta Psychologists.

More information on the Act and its amendments can be found online at Bill (assembly.ab.ca).