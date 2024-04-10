RCMP want drivers to hit the brakes on speeding

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Each month, Alberta RCMP and their traffic enforcement partners put an educational focus on the roads in conjunction with the Alberta Traffic Safety Calendar. April’s focus is speeding.

Alberta RCMP reminds motorists of the dangers of speeding and that posted limits indicate the maximum legal speed permitted in ideal conditions. Unsafe speeds increase the risk of collision and serious injury for all road users in any condition.

Alberta Transportation statistics indicate that roughly one in four fatal collisions involve unsafe speeds, more than half of which occur in rural areas.

“April is the start of “speeding season.” Excessive speed shows a pattern that has a relationship to clear roads, good weather, and typically occurring at peak travel times for families,” said Alberta RCMP Traffic Sergeant Darrin Turnbull in a media release on Wednesday. “Sadly, speeding is a common traffic violation among drivers and one of the most threatening to traffic safety.”

Alberta RCMP issued more than 60,000 speeding tickets in 2023, 761 of which were for excessive speeding of 50km/h or more over the speed limit.

RCMP offer the following tips to help ensure traffic safety for yourself and others:

Leave early – don’t rush. Unsafe speeds increase the risk of collision and serious injury. Allowing yourself extra time to get to your destination helps you to avoid feeling rushed.

Respect posted speed limits, especially in school or playground and construction zones. These areas often have high pedestrian traffic – you must slow down.

Speeding isn’t just driving beyond posted legal speed limits, but also driving too fast for weather, road, and traffic conditions.

If you are a passenger in a speeding vehicle, speak up. Take your life out of the driver’s hands.

More traffic safety tips and information are available through the hashtag #HitTheBrakes on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and X @RCMPAlberta.