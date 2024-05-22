Morinville Seniors’ Week to be a showcase of Vitality and Community Spirit

submitted by Town of Morinville

This June, the Town of Morinville is thrilled to honour the invaluable contributions of our senior community with a robust lineup of activities during the annual Seniors’ Week, taking place from June 3 to June 7, 2024. The week promises a blend of engaging, educational, and entertaining events designed to enhance the wellbeing and social connections of our seniors.

The proud supporting partner for Seniors’ Week is Chartwell St. Albert Retirement Residence.

Event highlights include:

Style Swap Spectacle: Kick off the week with our fashionable event at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. Participants are invited to swap their chic, gently used garments and enjoy a fashion show and clothing swap featuring thrifted clothing from Fusion Thrift Shoppe and Midstream Society, and organized by MCHS students. Clothing donations for the swap can be dropped off on the day of the event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This event is free, and while registration is preferred, drop-ins are also welcome.

Kick off the week with our fashionable event at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. Participants are invited to swap their chic, gently used garments and enjoy a fashion show and clothing swap featuring thrifted clothing from Fusion Thrift Shoppe and Midstream Society, and organized by MCHS students. Clothing donations for the swap can be dropped off on the day of the event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This event is free, and while registration is preferred, drop-ins are also welcome. Rendez-Vous & FCSS Harmony : Don’t miss out on this engaging social mixer June 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Morinville Rendez-Vous Centre. It’s a wonderful opportunity for those aged 50 and above to connect and learn about the exciting programs available. Free to attend, no registration needed.

: Don’t miss out on this engaging social mixer June 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Morinville Rendez-Vous Centre. It’s a wonderful opportunity for those aged 50 and above to connect and learn about the exciting programs available. Free to attend, no registration needed. Seniors Wellness Workshop: Partnered with Sturgeon County, join us at the Morinville Leisure Centre on June 5 from 1 – 3 p.m. for a session on improving balance and enhancing daily vitality through holistic practices. This free workshop is essential for any senior looking to lead a vibrant and active lifestyle. Registration is required.

Partnered with Sturgeon County, join us at the Morinville Leisure Centre on June 5 from 1 – 3 p.m. for a session on improving balance and enhancing daily vitality through holistic practices. This free workshop is essential for any senior looking to lead a vibrant and active lifestyle. Registration is required. Laugh Lines – Evening Comedy Delight: Spend an evening on June 6 filled with laughter at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. The GeriActors & Friends theatre group will be performing original plays that touch on the themes of aging. Tickets are priced at $8 per person, with refreshments included. Registration is required.

Senior Soul Soirée: Culminating the week, this special event at Bistro Di Madre Piccola is designed for single seniors to forge new friendships over a three-course meal. There will also be a brief presentation by the Stop Abuse in Families (SAiF) Society. Each participant will also receive a “Date Essentials Kit”. This event costs $20 per person, and registration is required.

Morinville is proud to collaborate with local businesses and organizations to bring these enriching experiences to our seniors. We look forward to welcoming all participants and celebrating the spirit and contributions of our senior community.

For more details and to register for the events, please call 780-939-7839 or visit calendar.morinville.ca.

About Seniors’ Week in Morinville:

Seniors’ Week is an annual provincial-wide initiative that celebrates the contributions and achievements of seniors. In Morinville, we take this opportunity to recognize the integral role seniors play in enhancing the quality of life in our community through various events and activities.