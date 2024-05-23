Lions Club of Morinville hosts Morinville Hosts Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides

Above: Participants in a past Walk for Dog Guides make their way around the trails at the Morinville Fish & Game Association pond in 2022. – File Photo

The Lions Club of Morinville, which celebrates its 75th anniversary in the community on Saturday night, will join numerous Alberta locations in hosting the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides on Sunday, May 26. The event, which will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will take place at the Morinville Fish & Game Association pond trail.

The Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides is a significant fundraiser, supporting the training of guide dogs for various needs, including hearing, vision, seizure response, service, diabetic alert, autism assistance, and facility support. Until the end of May, people can contribute to this worthy cause by registering and donating online at the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides website or in person at the event.

Key breeds used in this program are Labrador retrievers, golden retrievers, and standard poodles. Puppies are placed in foster homes at seven weeks old, where they receive socialization and basic obedience training for about a year. They then undergo formal training for four to six months before beginning their service careers, which typically last eight to ten years.

Held in approximately 300 communities across Canada, this year’s fundraising goal is $1.6 million, with $631,649 already raised as of May 23.

Participants can join as individuals or teams, with further details available online at the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides website. Registration is also available at the Lions / Pet Value event at the Morinville Fish & Game Association on Sunday.