The Morinville Jets and Morinville Kings return from holiday breaks to hit the ice for three games this week.

The Jets, currently topping the West Division with a 19-5-4 record 28 games into the 38-game regular season, are looking to maintain that lead.

They are four points and a game ahead of the North Edmonton Red Wings, whom they play at home Sunday night at 6:45 p.m. Before that, the Jets hit the road to face the 4th-place Merchants in St. Albert at 8 p.m. Friday night.

The North Central Hockey League resumes this week with the Morinville Kings heading to Whitecourt to face the Wild at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Kings return to home ice the following week with a Saturday night outing Sept. 14 against the Rocky Rams. Before that, they face Westlock on the road Sept. 13.

The Kings are currently sitting in third place with a 12-3-0 record, a point and a game behind Devon and two points and a game behind Daysland.

