St. Albert RCMP educate regarding locker thefts

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

St. Albert RCMP have seen an increase in thefts from lockers at Servus Place, Fountain Park and other private gyms throughout the community. Between January to April 2024, St. Albert RCMP received 34 locker-related theft complaints, which resulted in the following criminal offences:

Other Theft Under $5000 X 25

Identify Fraud X 1

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime X 1

Theft of Motor Vehicle X 5

Theft Under or Equal to $5000 from a Motor Vehicle X 1

St. Albert RCMP want to educate citizens to help prevent future thefts & frauds from occurring at recreation facilities.

Tips to Prevent Locker Thefts:

Do not leave any valuables unlocked or unattended in lockers and/or locker rooms

Only bring necessary items with you to put in the locker

Keep any valuables, including wallets, vehicle keys and jewellery, in designated “valuable lockers” available at gym locations

Combination locks are not entirely safe and can be opened in under a minute, however if you have no other lock, it’s better than an unlocked locker

If using a code, cover your code when inputting it so others cannot see

Cpl. Morgan Kyle from the Community Policing Unit states, “theft of locker items can also lead to stolen vehicles, fraud and identify theft.”

If you have any information on any crime, you are asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.