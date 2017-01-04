by Morinville News Staff

The Wildrose laid criticism at the provincial government Wednesday for sending tens of millions more to Ottawa through GST revenues created through the carbon tax. The opposition party says the additional revenues comes with no added benefit to Alberta.

The Wildrose argue that the federal GST adds 5 per cent to the cost of fuel and natural gas, and with the carbon tax increasing gasoline and diesel prices by 4.5 cents and 5.4 cents, respectively, millions more will send directly to Ottawa with what the opposition party says are “no strings attached.” With Albertans paying an extra dollar per gigajoule on their natural gas bills, an extra 5 cents per gigajoule will go to Ottawa via the GST.

Wildrose Leader Brian Jean sees the move as inexcusable when many Alberta families are struggling to make ends meet.

“Instead of taxing Albertans on the taxes they already pay, Premier Notley should be looking for creative ways to help struggling families in our province,” Jean said in a release Wednesday. “Premier Notley has an obligation to be honest with Albertans about exactly how much more will be going to Ottawa because of this carbon tax.”

Wildrose Shadow Finance Minister Derek Fildebrandt also chimed in, saying Albertans are already shortchanged by $20 billion annually from Ottawa in transfer payments and services. He sees the tax on tax as something that will not sit well with Albertans.

“Sending all this additional tax on tax money to Ottawa with no strings attached is the last thing families want, especially at a time when our economy is struggling, and over 100,000 Albertans have lost their jobs,” Fildebrandt said in the release. “Premier Notley has an opportunity here to show she’s on the side of working families by being upfront about the amount of this tax on tax and telling us what she’s going to do about it. It’s just the right thing to do.”

