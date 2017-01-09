Above: Finance Minister Joe Ceci and Nicole Goehring, MLA, Edmonton-Castle Downs

by Morinville News Staff

The government is inviting Albertans to share their priorities and other ideas on the 2017 budget. Albertans are encouraged to provide their comments and suggestions over the next few weeks as the government prepares for Budget 2017.

Minister of Finance Joe Ceci will host meetings with community leaders and the public while visiting towns and cities around the province.

“We saw some promising signs of economic stability leading into the new year, but there is still a lot of work to do as we prepare for the next budget,” said Minister of Finance Joe Ceci in a release Monday. “These are still challenging economic times, and I would like to hear from Albertans about their priorities and ideas on how to best meet their needs without increasing costs or affecting front-line services.”

The sessions kick off Monday in Edmonton and Stony Plain on Tuesday. A session is planned for Redwater Jan. 18.

A telephone town hall is scheduled for Northern Alberta Jan. 30. Albertans will also have an opportunity to speak with Premier Rachel Notley and Minister Ceci during the telephone town halls. Land lines will be dialled directly, and those with cell phones can sign up for a call. Details will be released by the province closer to Jan. 30.

Those unable to attend one of the sessions can submit their suggestions online at www.alberta.ca/budget-2017-consultations.aspx. The online submission page will collect feedback until Feb. 3.

