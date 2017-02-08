by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Jets beat the visiting Edmonton Mustangs 9-6 Tuesday night to finish the Capital Junior Hockey League regular season in first place in the West Division with 58 points, the highest regular season tally in Jets history.

The Jets finished four points ahead of the North Edmonton Red Wings, who still had a game to play Wednesday night against the Beverly Warriors. Regardless of the outcome of that game, the Red Wings take second in the West and join the Jets in sitting out Round One of Playoffs.

Tuesday night’s home game saw the Jets leading 4-1, 6-4 and 9-6. Off that tally, two of the club’s goals were earned on the power play, one shorthanded, and the final into an empty Red Wing’s net.

Not only have the Jets finished with a record regular season, Morinville Jet Tyler Hagel won the CJHL scoring race with 75 points in 32 games. Hagel’s 47 goals best Dalen Paul’s Jets’ record of 40 earned in 2011-2012 and top Paul’s 65-point record also earned in 2011-2012.

Brett Dubuc finished third this season with 68, and Lee Gadoury finished seventh with 60 points.

Jets President Brent Melville told Morinville News the Jets would enter playoffs Friday, Feb. 17 at 8:30 in Morinville. Game three will be played in Morinville Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 8:30 p.m. and game five will take place Sunday, Feb. 26 if needed.

Comments

comments