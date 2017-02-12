compiled by Morinville News Staff

Morinville Town Council moved their meeting to Monday this week, due to the regular meeting falling on Valentine’s Day.

Up for discussion, according to the Feb. 13 agenda package is:

Chief in Chambers

Alexander Chief Kurt Burnstick is to make a presentation to Council. Just what that presentation was to be or about is unknown as the Feb. 13 public agenda package contained no details.

Morinville Open Space Standards Bylaw

A new bylaw, the Town says would implement “standard practices, procedures and specifications to help the development industry, residents and other stakeholders understand base level requirements and procedures to follow during development of open spaces,” is to be brought to Council for first reading Monday night.

School resource officer

The Feb. 13 Public Agenda package indicates the Town has entered into a three-year agreement with Sturgeon School Division to provide School Resource Officer. An agreement with the Catholic School Division is already in place.

Town and Stats Canada at odds

Stats Canada 2016 Census info is out and has Morinville with a population of 9,848, 25 fewer people than the Town’s last municipal census, which had a total of 9,873.

CRB looking for local money

The Feb. 13 Public agenda indicates the Capital Region Board met Feb. 9, during which the CRB’s budget was passed. That budget included a $500,000 requisition of the 13 remaining members of the CRB. Morinville’s share of the $500,000 requisition will be $18,323,84, according to the CAO report in Monday’s agenda.

Tightening Boards & Committees

Council is to be asked to approve a new policy for the Town’s various boards and committees. The new policy addresses Member Eligibility, Member Selection and Appointment, Member Accountability and Conduct Standards, and Cessation of Membership.

RCMP want policing priorities

Council has been asked to provide the Morinville RCMP with the community’s policing priorities for 2017 by Feb. 24. In the previous year, Council identified Property Crime, Community Engagement and Increased Public Presence, Family and Domestic Violence, and Traffic Safety as the Town’s priorities.

