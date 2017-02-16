Above: Pink Shirt Day pin supports anti-bullying programs

Minister Ganley with first responders and law enforcement representatives

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta’s law enforcement and first responders will take part in Pink Shirt Day through a new pin available to help raise awareness and funds for an anti-bullying program.

Pink Shirt Day takes place Feb. 22. The day has become a movement for people to show their opposition to bullying and their support for ending it.

Law enforcement and other first responders required to wear uniforms on the job can participate with the addition of the pin to their uniform.

The pin – a pink shirt shaped like a typical law enforcement or emergency service uniform – was designed by Derks and are being sold for $5 each at locations in Edmonton.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Branch Sgt. Major Adrian Marr came up with the idea of the pin as a way to address first responders need to not cover their uniforms while still supporting the movement.

“As a former police officer and now as a fish and wildlife officer, I know it’s no secret that officers and first responders are united against bullying,” Marr said. “This pin shows our support on the job for Pink Shirt Day and what it stands for.”

Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, thanked Marr for his dedication to the initiative. “The pin is an excellent way for law enforcement officers and first responders to demonstrate that bullying is not acceptable,” Ganley said.

All of the proceeds will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters to support the development of a new anti-bullying program.

For more information on Pink Shirt Day visit http://pinkshirtday.ca.

Comments

comments