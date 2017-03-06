by Tristan Turner

Morinville News Correspondent

Following relatively few comments, Council unanimous passed their 2017-2019 strategic plan. The document, which is only two pages long for the public version (eight for the more detailed internal document), offers a broad direction for the goals and projects the Town has up until 2019.

The plan was called “short and sweet” by Councillor Brennan FitzGerald, who, along with other members of Council, praised administration for keeping the plan quick and simple to read. In the past, Council had complained to Administration about being unhappy with strategic planning documents that were too long, detailed, or complex.

The plan goes into effect immediately and is available for residents to read online in Council’s Feb, 28 Agenda package on Morinville.ca.

