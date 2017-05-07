Ashley Enns (Desa School of Karate Cardiff – Blue) and Katie Gilmour (Rooke School of Karate Morinville – Red) compete at the Spirit of the North Tournament this weekend in St.Albert. The week-long training hosted by Desa School of Karate, St. Albert, ended with a tournament at Servus Place where a combined total of more than 80 students from the Sturgeon and Morinville clubs competed against over 300 students from around the province.

– Submitted Photo

Clara Nichols and Delaney Smeets celebrate during the Morinville Girl Guides Advancement Ceremony, on May 7 at Cardiff Hall. Both girls earned nearly all their Brownies badges over the last two years, a rare accomplishment! Nichols and Smeets say they are excited to move up to Girl Guides next year. – J Lavallee Photo

Above and below: Morinville Community High School student and juggler Jordan Imgrund-Harvey performed in Edmonton May 6 to entertain crowds at a Free Comic Book Day event at Happy Harbor Comics. – S Dafoe Photos

Heritage Lodge residents were busy coloring eggs on Thursday afternoon. The colorful eggs will form part of the table decor at the upcoming Perogies and Kubasa & Nestor Pistor event to be held at the MCCC on May 18.

– Lucie Roy Photo

Sturgeon County councillor Jerry Kaup helping out with yard cleanup at St. Jean Baptiste Church this afternoon. – S Dafoe Photo

Rolf Williamson GM of Jandel Homes, Mark Huchulak President and CEO Jandel Homes, Town of Morinville Senior Planner Tim Vrooman, Mayor Lisa Holmes, Councillor Nicole Boutestein and Sturgeon County Mayor Tom Flynn help cut the ribbon on Meadows of Morinville Thursday.

– Lucie Roy Photo

The Morinville Community High School (MCHS) Religion 15/25 class came up with the idea of a bike-a-thon event. The fundraiser took place from Thursday at noon until Friday at noon.

On Wednesday the CWL (Catholic Women’s League) sponsored and helped serve the HOWLS lunch for over 190 MCHS students. The HOWLS (Honor, Ownership, Welcoming, Leadership, Safety) lunch is something the school does every month to recognize students behaving in a positive manner. Some of the staff and students were wearing hats for Hats On! For Mental Health Day. Each May, Albertans are invited to wear a hat to raise awareness of the importance of good mental health. Participating schools relax the hat rules and encourage students and teachers to build understanding by wearing hats to school.

– Lucie Roy Photo

On Tuesday Notre Dame received a donation of $10,000 from the Kinsmen Club of St.Albert for the Swing set fundraiser. School Council and Parent Fundraising Association (PFA) members posed with the cheque prior to the start of their meeting. Tanya Sloan, Treasurer, PFA, Lisa Kleparchuk, Vice Principal, Michelle Logan CoChair PFA, Lauren Dillman Vice-chair PFA, Kristen Nichols CoChair PFA, Danielle Borthwick PFA, Raymonde Rolston Principal and Tara Bedford Vice Chair PFA.

On Tues Rainbow and Brown fish were stocked at the Fish & Game Pond and at Heritage Lake. – Lucie Roy Photo

Thanks to Donald Boutilier for another couple of great photos.

Renovations underway at Tim Hortons. It’s drive through only for a couple of weeks.

Morinville Community High School packed Hall A of the cultural centre Monday night for Crazy Town, a play by Jonathan Rand. The production was directed by Karl Hartmann and included a cast of 21 student actors and a great backstage crew.

