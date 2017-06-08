by Morinville News Staff

FortisAlberta has received approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) to proceed with LED streetlight conversions in more than 130 communities within the company’s service territory. Those communities include Morinville.

Natasha Russell, Customer Communications & Energy Efficiency Communications Advisor told Morinville News the Town of Morinville would have approximately 855 lights converted from High-Pressure Sodium (HPS) to LED technology.

Construction is expected to begin by June 14 with installations completed by June 23.

The initial application to convert existing streetlights under the LED Streetlight Conversion program was made last April. At the time, six communities including Canmore, Crowsnest Pass, Devon, Okotoks, St. Albert and Wetaskiwin underwent conversions. AUC subsequently gave the green light to FortisAlberta for an additional 131 communities.

“This is a huge win for our municipal customers who have been seeking a viable and cost-effective option for their existing streetlights,” said Don Hughes, Director, Business Development,” in a release Thursday.

FortisAlberta says the LED technology they are installing will use a warmer light, resulting in minimal blue light exposure. The current high-pressure sodium bulbs produce a light that appears orange. Fortis says the new LED lights will produce a whiter light, resulting in a higher light quality that improves safety.

