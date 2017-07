Lucie Roy Photos

Legal hosted another successful Fête au Village over the weekend, with the popular demolition derby occupying the Sunday festivities. Here are some photos from Friday and Saturday’s activities.

Breakfast hosted by Lions Club

Family Ball Tourney. Letourneau team member up to bat.

Another wonderful parade.

Missy Piper the clown.

Lizards and critters.

Soap Box Derby.

Live entertainment.

Mural tours with Ernest Chauvet.

Kids activities dominated Friday night.

