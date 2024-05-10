On this weekend in Morinville

Below is a list of events taking place in and around town this weekend, compiled from articles we’ve ran this week.

CENTENNIAL COMMUNITY GARDENS COMPOST EVENT

ROSERIDGE HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE AND ELECTRONICS ROUND-UP

DANCE CONNECTION RECITAL SHOWCASE

More than 100 local and area dancers from Morinville’s Dance Connection will showcase their talents in a year-end recital at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Saturday, May 11. There will be two performances, one at 11 a.m. and one at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12 in advance at the dance studio and $17 at the door, and all are invited to see the show.