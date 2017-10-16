Letter: Santa Store Charity Auction coming up

We are back for the 20th Annual Charity Auction in support of the Morinville Santa Store. This is a great cause operated by the Midstream Support Society who collaborate each year with a team of Auction Committee Volunteers. For the past eighteen years, we have been able to make a positive difference in our community thanks to all of you. With your kind support and donation the funds raised help bring joy and hope at Christmas to children and families who are in less fortunate situations.

This year’s live auction will be held on November 18th, 2017 at Coach’s Corner in Morinville at 7 pm. We are pleased to again have Mr. Brad Ward of Ward’s Auction to get the bidding started. Brad has dedicated his services since the inception of this auction back in 1996 and he never fails to be entertaining, energetic and a key player in achieving a very successful outcome for this event.

Your donation, be it an item for auction, gift certificate or monetary contribution is much appreciated. Your gift would be displayed for the duration of the auction and listed in our auction program with your company name.

If you wish to contribute an item for the auction, you may drop it off at Coach’s Corner or email us at jpreeper@shaw.ca or the number below and we will be in contact with you.

Thank you in advance on behalf of the Midstream Support Society/Santa Store Charity Auction Committee and Coach’s Corner.

Joyce Preeper

780-939-4307

Midstream Support Society

Deborah Robillard

780-939-7262

Santa Store Charity Auction

Lawrence Giffin

780-939-2205

Owner Coach’s Corner