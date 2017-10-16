Province shows appreciation for caregivers

Oct 16, 2017 admin Province 0

by Morinville News Staff

The third week in October is Foster and Kinship Caregiver Week in Alberta, a weeklong initiative acknowledging caregivers who provide safe and healthy homes for children in need.

Foster and kinship caregivers are recognized this week for their role in connecting children in need to their families, communities, and cultures. Events will take place across the province all month, but mostly from Oct.15 to 21.

“Foster and kinship caregivers make a real difference in the lives of children, especially when they are at their most vulnerable,” said Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services, in a release Sunday. “We recognize the selflessness caregivers demonstrate to help children maintain their identity through connections to family, community, and culture.”

There are approximately 1,800 foster homes and 1,900 kinship homes in Alberta where children are cared for by extended family or someone the child knows well. The province says approximately 3,500 children live in foster care and 2,100 are in kinship care.

More caregivers—especially Indigenous caregivers and those willing to care for older children, infants or children with complex needs are needed.

Foster and kinship caregivers receive training and support to help children maintain connections with their families, communities and cultures, transition to lifelong families or adulthood and achieve success in school. Caregivers also support and mentor birth parents.

“Foster and kinship caregivers help keep children safe, help families through tough times and help children stay connected to their family, communities and culture,” said Katherine Jones, executive director, Alberta Foster Parent Association. “We are extremely proud of the work caregivers do and the Alberta Foster Parent Association is committed to supporting caregivers.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 6916 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily and bi-weekly print publication serving Morinville and surrounding area. Our print publication is distributed on the first, third and fifth Wednesday. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Local News

Voters to be counted

Jul 4, 2011 admin Local News, Province 0

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

Edmonton – Morinville residents will be counted for a third time this year beginning next month. After a federal and municipal census this spring, the province announced Monday it would be conducting a province-wide enumeration of electors. The head count of voters is scheduled to run from Aug. 26 to Sept. 19… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Local News

Morinville parent delivers cookies to Dave Hancock

May 19, 2011 admin Local News 3

By Stephen Dafoe

Edmonton – Morinville parent Thomas Kirsop arrived at the Alberta Legislature Thursday morning with enough cookies to feed plenty of politicians and government employees as well. But the delivery of biscuits and cookies wasn’t intended as a coffee break snack, it was a symbolic gesture to advise Education Minister Dave Hancock that – in Kirsop’s opinion – he is not doing his job with respect to the secular education issue in Morinville… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Province

Government increases access to service dogs

Apr 3, 2017 admin Province 2

The Government of Alberta says the new Service Dogs Qualifications Regulation, which came into effect Apr. 1, will allow more schools to train qualified service dogs, something the province believes will give more Albertans opportunities to find a job, attend school and participate in their communities. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply