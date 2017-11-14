Chamber Gala later this month

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating seven decades of business and highlighting their 70th anniversary with a formal gala evening Nov. 30 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

Tickets for the event are $60 per person or $420 for a table of eight.

The evening starts with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m., a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. and dinner catered by The Green Bean and Sorentinos at 7 p.m. The annual awards ceremony will follow with local businesses recognized in the small, medium, large, new and home-based categories, as well as recognition of business integrity, legacy and youth customer service.

Chamber Manager Dianne Mineault said the evening’s entertainment would be a three-piece band playing music from the past 70 years. Additionally, Rig Hand Distilleries, one of the event sponsors, will be on hand with samples of their product.

“This year we are celebrating 70 years that the Chamber has been in the Morinville and district area,” Mineault said. “Seventy years – that’s quite a big deal for a small Chamber. I hope people will come out and meet the award winners for the year.”

This year’s event will include a silent auction as well, a new addition to the annual awards night.

Dress for the evening is black and white or formal. Tickets are available at the Chamber Office or Morinville Sobeys. For more information call 780-939-9462 or email chamber@morinvillechamber.com.