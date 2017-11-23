Sturgeon County and Morinville receive grant for broadband study

by Morinville News Staff

Sturgeon County and Morinville are among dozens of Alberta communities looking to create jobs and diversifying their economies with new support from the Community and Regional Economic Support (CARES) program.

Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous announced the approval of $4 million in funding for 50 initiatives during the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association annual convention in Calgary Thursday morning.

Among them was $47,500 for Sturgeon and Morinville to study and determine the infrastructure and service capabilities that a broadband network would need to support business retention, expansion and attraction efforts.

Additional recipients in the second grant intake were the Town of Bon Accord who received $ 7,250 develop and implement a tourism strategy with a focus on marketing and branding for their Dark Skies Community designation.

“Every region of Alberta strengthens the overall diversity of our provincial economy in industries like energy, agriculture, forestry, mining, tourism and others,” said Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade, in a news release Thursday. “Local leaders know best how to build on their communities’ economic strengths. That’s why we will continue supporting them in projects like these to help ensure Alberta’s cities and towns continue to be Canada’s best places to do business.”

Tony Caterina, interim president of the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association said the association appreciates that the CARES program supports municipalities that are taking an active role in creating a more favourable economic environment within their communities.

“Whether it’s taking steps to improve the local business environment or increasing support for entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized business, these projects will lead to more jobs and a more economically diverse and prosperous community,” Caterina said.

A third intake for the CARES program is currently open and will run until Nov. 30. Eligibility criteria and more information on how to apply are available at jobsplan.alberta.ca.