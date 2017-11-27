Morinville RCMP investigate suspicious death

In the early morning of Saturday, November 25, 2017, at approximately 2:40 a.m., members of the St. Albert RCMP Detachment were conducting routine patrols in a rural area east of St. Albert when a deceased adult male was located in an approach on Range Road 251.

The Morninville RCMP and St. Albert RCMP detachments, in conjunction with the RCMP Major Crimes Unit (MCU) from Edmonton, are providing resources to the ongoing investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, November 28, 2017, at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton.

An updated media release will be provided when more information becomes available.

Morinville RCMP are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 780-939-4520 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).