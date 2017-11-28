Sturgeon County Council and CAO Part Ways

Nov 28, 2017

Peter Tarnawsky (right) cuts the ribbon with former mayor Tom Flynn on the County’s new fire hall in this Morinville News file photo

submitted by Sturgeon County

Morinville, AB – Sturgeon County Council has ended the contract with Chief Administrative Officer, Peter Tarnawsky, effective December 5, 2017.

“Due to mutual parting of ways, Council believes a change in leadership is needed,” said Mayor, Alanna Hnatiw. “We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Council has appointed Rick Wojtkiw as the Acting Chief Administrative Officer until further notice pending a permanent replacement for the position. Wojtkiw is the General Manager, Corporate Support.

