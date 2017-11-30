Town collects more weight for food bank than originally thought

Nov 30, 2017 admin Local News, Morinville 1

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville residents gave 2.2 times the food last Friday than originally thought.

In an email to Morinville News Nov. 30, Corporate Communications Coordinator Felicity Bergman said the weight was released in pounds but should have been in kilograms.

“We originally believed the weight was in pounds, but it was measured in kilograms, so in pounds, it should have been 3474 lbs collected total,” Bergman wrote.

Of that amount, approximately 226 kg was collected on the Thursday from local businesses and 1350kg on the Friday at No Frills and Sobeys.

Based on information released by the Town immediately after the event last week, Morinville News reported that this year’s tally was a third of the 5720 pounds collected in 2016. While the numbers were down this year, the kilogram/pound differential makes that less so.

The annual charity event had a record year in 2013 with 7255 pounds collected. The following year saw a more than 50 per cent drop to 3546 pounds due to sub-zero weather. This year’s taly is still a record low for the annual initiative.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7085 Articles

The Morinville News is an online daily and bi-weekly print publication serving Morinville and surrounding area. Our print publication is distributed on the first, third and fifth Wednesday. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews

Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Morinville

Prep work underway at St. Jean Baptiste Church

Apr 30, 2013 admin Morinville 2

Stephen Dafoe Photos

Morinville – Workers erect scaffolding outside Morinville’s historic St. Jean Baptiste Church Monday afternoon. The scaffolding will allow work crews to begin work on the approximately $500,000 restoration project to save the steeple.

On Mar. 12 Westlock-St. Paul MP Brian Storseth presented the St. Jean Baptiste Parish with a $250,000 Western Diversification Grant, the maximum available through the federal program. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Arts & Culture

Canada Day in the Park a hit

Jul 2, 2015 admin Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville 0

This year’s Canada Day in the Park drew approximately 1000 residents and visitors to St. Jean Baptiste Park for an afternoon of family activities. As in previous years, groups of volunteers blanketed Morinville overnight with miniature Canadian flags at the end of driveways. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

1 Trackback / Pingback

  1. Residents and businesses come out to support food bank – The Morinville News

Leave a Reply