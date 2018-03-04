The Week in photos

Moving churches and moving Blizzards for a good cause were the top stories last week. Here is our look back at what you might have missed from The Morinville News.

First JMMF Blizzard Day a success

The first Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation Blizzard Day was a great success. A total of 1182 blizzards were sold, raising $7446 for the organization. All proceeds from Blizzards went to JMMF, and customers could round up their purchase to donate additional money.

The Father’s House made the move from St. Albert to their property west of Morinville in Sturgeon County on Monday and Tuesday. The work of putting the building on it’s foundation continued throughout the week. See our full story here.

Curling Club sweeps in some funding

The Morinville Curling Club received almost $120,000 in funding from the province for renovations to the building. See our full story here.

ACFA gets CIP funding

MLA Glenn van Dijken also presented a Community Initiative Program (CIP) grant cheque in the amount of for $23,046. to Association canadienne-francaise de l’Alberta (ACFA) Centralta President Irene Althot.

The CIP program, administered by Alberta Culture and Tourism benefits project-based initiatives in communities throughout Alberta.

The project will assist the Centre Communautaire Centralta Community Center with facility upgrades.

Town celebrates French culture

The Alberta government has proclaimed March as Alberta Francophonie Month in the province, complimenting the annual Rendez-vous de la Francophonie celebrations taking place across Canada from March 1-21. Morinville held their celebration Thursday. See our full story here.

History Quiz gives you a chance at $100 at Sobeys

The Vol. 4 History Committee and ACFA partnered on a Town of Morinville History Quiz. Click above to give it a try.

Young curlers

Lisa St-Onge tells us that the Junior Curling Program out of the Morinville Curling Club has kids as young as 6 years old and up to 15 years old. They have competed in a bonspiel at the Ellerslie Curling Club and enjoy practising at the club on Sundays.

“This particular group has been together this year; each new season brings in some new kids and others don’t return for various reasons,” she said. “Gabriel and Raevyn Stamhuis, Olivia St-Onge, Ella Schwager and Brayden Carson have all curled in past years, so they are more experienced. The kids usually only compete in one bonspiel a year, which they’ve already done. We are in contact with Redwater and Legal to try to get our Juniors together before the end of the season, which is March 11th. These kids curl weekly and have played against their parents (usually winning). They are great kids who work together and encourage each other. They have all made great progress through the year.”

Donald Boutilier sent us this photo of the recreation centre well underway.

Making a donation