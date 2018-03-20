Morinville Youth Basketball shows their appreciation

-submitted photo

by Morinville News Staff

A special basketball was presented to Champion Petfoods last week by youth basketball players in appreciation for ongoing financial support for the Morinville Youth Basketball Association (MYBA) program.

“This season we had all 115 of our athletes and our 15 coaches autograph a basketball that we presented to Champion Petfoods on Thursday, March 15, to show our appreciation for their continued generous sponsorship of the Morinville Youth Basketball Association,” said MYBA President James Bedford.

“The funds that Champion Petfoods donated to the Sabretooths at the end of last season allowed us to replace our old jerseys, which had peeling graphics, with new ones that won’t peel, and helped us send 21 of our Bantam and Midget players to a shooting clinic in Edmonton, run by NBA shooting coach, Dave Love.”

Recently, the Morinville Sabretooths Bantam Girls followed up their Edmonton Youth Basketball City Title with a successful Provincial tournament, taking the Provincial Title as well.