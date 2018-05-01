One dead in Highway 28 collision

May 1, 2018

by Morinville News Staff

A man is dead after a two-vehicle collision north of Gibbons Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 3 p.m. May 1, Morinville RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 28 between Township Road 564 and Township Road 570 approximately 2 kilometres north of Gibbons.

Police say a minivan was heading southbound on Highway 28 and sideswiped a northbound pickup truck that was hauling a trailer with wood.

The lone male occupant of the minivan was pronounced deceased at the scene. The lone male occupant of the truck was not injured.

The Morinville RCMP and an RCMP Collision Analyst remained on scene to investigate. Traffic was re-routed until 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say alcohol and road conditions do not appear to be factors in the collision.

The name of the deceased will not be released, and police say no further updates are anticipated.

