Sturgeon County’s Centennial Mosaic project starts this week

by Morinville News Staff

Sturgeon County is inviting residents to come out to Sturgeon Composite High School May 5 from 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to begin the County’s Centennial project with internationally recognized artist Lewis Lavoie, who headed Morinville’s contribution tot he Canada 150 Mosaic project last year.

Organizers are looking for 600-800 participants to paint 4-inch by 4-inch tiles that will form an 8-foot by 16-foot mosaic. The mosaic will be a collage of images representing both the past and the future of the County.

Other sessions will happen May 12, June 9, and June 16th. Residents are asked to pre-register by visiting the link on Sturgeon County’s website at the bottom of home page.

The finished work will be unveiled at the Centennial Culinary Cookout event Saturday, September 8. It will then be moved to the County centre.