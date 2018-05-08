Playground Posse Kids helping the Stollery with a lemonade stand Saturday

by Stephen Dafoe

The Town-wide Garage Sale is an annual opportunity to turn one person’s junk into another person’s treasure. It can be a pursuit that works up a thirst.

Weekend shoppers are in luck. A group of Morinville youth will be setting up shop with lemonade and popcorn in the hopes of surpassing last year’s fundraiser for the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

Six Morinville children, Kaleb Fedorak, Dexter St Onge, Riley St Onge, Foxten Roberts, Luxley Roberts and Addison St. Louis, all between the ages of 3 and 5, will be weekend entrepreneurs, assisted by parents Roni St. Onge and Sean and Brandy Roberts.

“The Stollery has been our saving grace, a place where we can take our children, and they will get exceptional care,” said parent Brandy Roberts. “Each one of our kids have needed their unique services, and we know the miracles performed.

“Knowing that we can do something like this while teaching our kiddos the importance of giving back well it’s the least we can do.”

The event takes place Saturday, May 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m at 10314 96 Street in Morinville. Lemonade and popcorn will both be available for purchase.