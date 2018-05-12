Public Notice: County under fire restriction

submitted by Sturgeon County

Effective May 13, 2018 Sturgeon County has put in place a “Fire Restriction”. No new burn permits or fireworks permits will be issued. All current fire and or fireworks permits issued are suspended until further notice.

Use of backyard fire pits used for Warming or Cooking, Propane BBQ’s, Portable Propane Fire Places and Propane Heaters are still permitted under this restriction.

For further updates visit the Sturgeon County website at www.sturgeoncounty.ca and the Alberta Fire Bans website at www.albertafirebans.ca. All other inquires contact 780-939-8400.

