Government amending minor injuries to keep insurance rates down

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta government says it is amending the Minor Injury Regulation (MIR), providing Albertans with more clarity on which injuries, conditions and symptoms are covered.

Sprains, strains and whiplash injuries are considered minor injuries. Additionally, the physical and psychological symptoms, along with some temporomandibular joint (TMJ) injuries, are also considered minor injuries.

The government says the move will help keep auto insurance affordable and fair, they will not affect other claims, including lost income, medical expenses or property damage.

“Government is working to make life affordable for Alberta families by taking action to avoid costly increases to automobile insurance premiums while making sure the insurance industry remains viable,” said President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance Joe Ceci. “The changes we are making today will clarify the regulation for everyone – Alberta motorists, insurance companies and the legal community.”

Those suffering a sprain, strain or whiplash injury in an automobile collision will still be able to get no cost treatment in timely fashion at no cost, under the Diagnostic and Treatment Protocols Regulation.

The government is also making technical amendments it says will ensure Alberta’s auto regulations are up to date and align with other legislation.

More info is available here.