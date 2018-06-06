Chamber holds AGM and installs new board members

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville and District Chamber of Commerce held their Annual General Meeting on Wednesday in front of roughly 30 local business owners.

The Board consists of old and new members. Shaun Thompson of Sobeys Morinville returns as Chamber President and existing board members Blair Shepherd of Drayden Insurance and Pat Tighe of First Ticket Printing take on Vice President and Treasurer roles respectively.

Previous directors at large Marc Cardinal of Morinville DQ, and Phil Hughes of Premier Catering are joined by new members Leighann Hoetmer of Capital Vision, Joel Chevalier of Investors Group, and Mark Stevens of Stevens & Company Chartered Professional Account.

President Shaun Thompson recapped some of the Chamber’s highlights over the year, including their decision to take a year away from the trade show, the successful completion of the annual business directory, and the Chamber’s recent move to an office in 100 Block West. Financially, the Chamber posted a roughly $13,000 surplus this year.

Special recognition was offered to outgoing Past President Simon Boersma, who has served on the Chamber executive for several years, as well as thanks for outgoing Chamber directors.

Upcoming events for the business organization include the annual Golf tournament July 12, which will this year partner with the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation, and the annual Chamber Awards Gala, which will take place Nov. 8 and carry a western theme.

Wednesday’s luncheon and AGM is the Chamber’s final meeting until September.