Rotarians pass the gavel and recognize club excellence

Members of the Rotary Club of Morinville, guests, and family and friends gathered at the MCCC on Wednesday night to celebrate President Alanna Hnatiw’s year at the helm of the service club and to welcome the new President.

Hnatiw thanked the members for their support and volunteerism during the year.

Outgoing President Alanna Hnatiw passed the Rotary Club of Morinville gavel to new President Milissa Kilian.

Kilian also unveiled the new Rotary banner motto- Be The Inspiration.

The occasion was an opportunity to thank all the members, family and friends who have dedicated their time and contributed over the year to the service of the club and its goals.

Alanna Hnatiw was presented with a gavel in recognition of her outstanding leadership and dedication during her term as Club President.

Kathy Sandmaier was presented with the President’s Award for her work with Youth Services and Interact.

Sasha Sather was presented with a plaque for her involvement with Communications and Facebook.

Rotarian of the Year was presented to Lucie Roy.

Not all Rotarians were able to attend to receive their pins and awards and these will be presented at the next meeting.