Tree planted in memory of dedicated Slo Pitch board member

Aug 1, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville, Morinville Sports, People 0
Reading Time: 2 minutes

A dedication to Ruth Shymka is at the Skyline Ball Diamonds. Shymka, born in May 1960 passed away August 22, 2016, and is survived by her four sons.

She was a member of the CUPE National Literacy Working Group, had a background in sports and recreation, was an educational assistant at G. H. Primeau and ran for Election for Councillor in 2013. She was also active in Slo Pitch locally.

Scott Mason, President of the Morinville Slo Pitch League, said a combined effort of himself and the staff at Mason Landscaping & Supplies, Terence Brenneis of TGB Welding Inc and the Town made possible the dedication at the Skyline Ball Diamonds. There was no cost to the town or them – all donated.

Mason said Shymka was on the Board of the Slo Pitch League for a long time and gave up a lot of her time. She did a lot for the community for Slo Pitch.

Mason had a discussion with her boys and himself and his staff supplied the tree and planted the tree. Her boys picked out the tree they thought their Mom would like – a Golden Willow.

Brenneis of TGB Welding made and supplied the sign and the town put in the mulch.

Mason said as a board they appreciated what Ruth did for them for so many years. “I think it was a great thing to do, ” he said.

Mason said some of these people are legacies in this town, like Lucien Beaupre. Lots of these people have done a lot for this town. We have got to recognize what these people have done.

“I think as young people we got to recognize this because these guys are the forefathers and we are coming up to fill their shoes.”

He said she spent a lot of her time with Morinville Slo Pitch League and we are giving back for what she has given us.

That was our way of saying thanks to her, we never got the opportunity.

That tree is on behalf of Mason Landscaping and on behalf of all members of the Morinville Slo Pitch League.

“She gave a lot,” Mason said. “I think we are in this direction today because of what Ruth has done in years past and the boys do a lot in town here. it is the least we could do.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7947 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Morinville

Battle of the Chillies to be fought once again in Morinville

Aug 19, 2012 admin Morinville 1

Reading Time: 2 minutesBy Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – Mild, medium or hot, pots will soon be boiling in Morinville as beans and other ingredients are mixed and nurtured in preparation for the Second Annual Battle of the Chillies at the Morinville Famer’s Market. The competition, set to take place Sept. 7, pits chili cooks against one another for a chance to be the top chili maker in one of three chili style categories… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Local News

Deputy Mayor appointed to Premier’s Council on Alberta’s Promise

May 16, 2013 admin Local News, Morinville, Province 1

Reading Time: 2 minutesBy Morinville News Staff

Edmonton – Deputy Mayor Lisa Holmes is among 84 Alberta community, business and agency leaders appointed to the Premier’s Council on Alberta’s Promise, a group that will work directly with businesses by providing information and support to help their financial and in-kind investments to agencies and communities at a local level to support children and youth programs and initiatives. The appointment is in effect until Mar. 31, 2016. … […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*