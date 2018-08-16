Man arrested in relation to pub robbery in Gibbons

Reading Time: 1 minute

submitted by Morinville RCMP

As a result of further investigation the male suspect was located, arrested and charged with the Armed Robbery at Jingler’s Pub.

In the afternoon of August 15th, 2018 Owen Stuart Grice of Edmonton, Alberta was located and arrested and was charged robbery with a firearm, have his face masked while committing an indictable offence, and possession of stolen property both over and under $5000.00.

On August 16th, 2018 Grice was remanded into custody and is set to appear in Morinville court on Thursday, Aug. 23.

It was with the cooperation of the Edmonton Police Service and the Alberta Sheriff Investigational Support team the investigation came to a safe and successful conclusion.

