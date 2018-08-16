Man arrested in relation to pub robbery in Gibbons

Aug 16, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville, Sturgeon County 1
Reading Time: 1 minute

submitted by Morinville RCMP

As a result of further investigation the male suspect was located, arrested and charged with the Armed Robbery at Jingler’s Pub.

In the afternoon of August 15th, 2018 Owen Stuart Grice of Edmonton, Alberta was located and arrested and was charged robbery with a firearm, have his face masked while committing an indictable offence, and possession of stolen property both over and under $5000.00.

On August 16th, 2018 Grice was remanded into custody and is set to appear in Morinville court on Thursday, Aug. 23.

It was with the cooperation of the Edmonton Police Service and the Alberta Sheriff Investigational Support team the investigation came to a safe and successful conclusion.

Original story on the robbery can be found here

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7997 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

1 Trackback / Pingback

  1. Morinville RCMP seek assistance in Gibbons robbery – The Morinville News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*