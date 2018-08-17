Town installs new docks at Fish & Game Association pond

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Lucie Roy

The Fish and Game Association pond trail got a couple of new amenities Thursday.

The Town installed two new composite resin, stable, modular low-maintenance floating dock systems at the pond.

Adam Esch, Certified Park Professional of Esch Outdoors and Town of Morinville Parks & Recreation Roger Plamondon were working on the second dock in the afternoon.

Each dock comes complete with three benches.

The first was already in use.

Also in attendance was Donald Fairweather, Town of Morinville Operations Manager.