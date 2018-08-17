Town installs new docks at Fish & Game Association pond

Aug 17, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville 0
Reading Time: 1 minute

by Lucie Roy

The Fish and Game Association pond trail got a couple of new amenities Thursday.

The Town installed two new composite resin, stable, modular low-maintenance floating dock systems at the pond.

Adam Esch, Certified Park Professional of Esch Outdoors and Town of Morinville Parks & Recreation Roger Plamondon were working on the second dock in the afternoon.

Each dock comes complete with three benches.

The first was already in use.

Also in attendance was Donald Fairweather, Town of Morinville Operations Manager.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 8000 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*