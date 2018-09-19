Ammonia levels lead to arena closure

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Colin Smith

Increased ammonia levels in the ice plant room led to the closure of the Ray McDonald Sports Center yesterday.

A mechanical problem with the ice plant is causing the ammonia levels to increase intermittently.

According to a Town of Morinville media release sent out Wednesday morning, the decision was made to close the entire facility in accordance with “standard operating procedures and operating health and safety policy.”

A contractor has been brought in to deal with the ice plant repair, which will include parts replacement.

The facility will remain closed until the ice plant is functioning normally.

Morinville News has been unable to reach the Director of Public Works as of the time of publication. Any additional details will be added when available.