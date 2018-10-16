Rendez-Vous hosts floor curlers

Oct 16, 2018
Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Lucie Roy

An Invitational Floor Curling Tournament took place Monday at the Rendez Vous Centre in Morinville.

Event organizer Colleen Keith said there were 64 participants comprising of 16 teams of 4.

Players arrived from St.Albert, North West Edmonton, Villeneuve, Vegreville, Stony Plain, Ardrossan, Spruce Grove, Devon and four teams from Morinville.

The one-day tournament finished in the afternoon with the four top winning teams congratulated by their peers.

In first place was the Peter Wozniak team of Morinville.

In second place was the Don Smiley Team of Spruce Grove.

In third place was the Doreen Pirlot Team of Morinville.

In fourth place was the Mary Giguere Team of Villeneuve.

