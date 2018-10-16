Town planning pair of Halloween events

by Morinville News Staff
The Town of Morinville are planning two Halloween-themed activities for children this month, one for 3- to 5-year-olds, and one for the broader family.
The Family Fright Halloween Dance will take place Oct. 26 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre from 7 p.m to 9 p.m.
The annual event is a ticketed event; however, tickets are free with a donation to the Morinville Food Bank.
Tickets are limited and available at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre until Oct. 24.
Morinville will also be hosting a Halloween Spooktacular on Wednesday, October 31 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Aspen House.
This free event, aimed at 3- to 5-year-olds connecting with local seniors, is limited to 15 participants.
There will be crafts, games, and a costume trick or treat parade.
Pre-registration is required as is parent accompaniment. Parents can register by calling Community Services at 780-939-7839.
Be the first to comment