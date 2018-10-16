Town planning pair of Halloween events

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville are planning two Halloween-themed activities for children this month, one for 3- to 5-year-olds, and one for the broader family.

The Family Fright Halloween Dance will take place Oct. 26 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre from 7 p.m to 9 p.m.

The annual event is a ticketed event; however, tickets are free with a donation to the Morinville Food Bank.

Tickets are limited and available at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre until Oct. 24.

Morinville will also be hosting a Halloween Spooktacular on Wednesday, October 31 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Aspen House.

This free event, aimed at 3- to 5-year-olds connecting with local seniors, is limited to 15 participants.

There will be crafts, games, and a costume trick or treat parade.

Pre-registration is required as is parent accompaniment. Parents can register by calling Community Services at 780-939-7839.